GRAINS-Corn down on improved US weather, wheat falls after rally

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more than 1% on Wednesday as U.S. forecasts for much-needed rains eased concerns over yield losses, while wheat slid over 2% after rallying to five-month highs on Tuesday due to Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Forecasts of crop-friendly rains in the U.S. Midwest this week weighed on corn futures. These will ease some of the concerns over dryness in major portions of the U.S. corn-belt during the last several weeks, an analyst said.

Wheat prices rallied earlier this week after Russia destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River in a drone attack, targeting a vital export route for Kyiv in an expanding air campaign that Moscow began last week after quitting the Black Sea grain deal.

The International Monetary Fund estimated that Russia's exit from a deal allowing Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea could drive global grain prices up by 10-15%, but said it was continuing to assess the situation.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soymeal and wheat futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1035 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 743.75 -16.50 -2.17 CBOT corn 557.75 -7.50 -1.33 CBOT soy 1418.50 -1.50 -0.11 Paris wheat 258.75 -3.00 -1.15 Paris maize 250.25 -3.75 -1.48 Paris rapeseed 449.75 -3.75 -0.83 WTI crude oil 78.83 -0.80 -1.00 Euro/dlr 1.11 0.00 0.25 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

