GRAINS-Corn down for third session as U.S. harvest progress weighs

Ample supplies from U.S. corn harvest weigh on Chicago futures

Wheat prices firm after closing lower, soybeans edge lower

EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3

Updates prices, adds detail

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as farmers rapidly advanced harvesting in the United States and added to global supplies which are already ample.

Wheat gained ground after Tuesday's drop, while soybeans ticked higher.

"Market chatter about corn crop upgrades weighed on the mood," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"As is the gathering harvest of northern summer crops, though have passed the point where U.S. corn prices usually make their seasonal low."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 slid 0.2% to $5.36.25 a bushel, as of 1050 GMT, having closed down 0.6% in the previous session.

Soybeans Sv1 were up 0.1% at $12.51-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 climbed 0.4% to $7.47-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday afternoon that corn harvest was 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and in line with market expectations. US/COR

Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness estimated U.S. 2021 corn production at 15.085 billion bushels, above the USDA's forecast for 14.996 billion.

The USDA said 47% of the winter wheat crop was planted, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average. US/WHE

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3, up from 5.56 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21.

The Russian agricultural ministry has cut its grain export forecast for this harvest year to 45-48 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying on Tuesday, down from a previous estimate of 51 million tonnes.

In Ukraine the agriculture ministry lowered its forecast for the 2021 grain harvest to 80.25 million tonnes from 80.63 million, ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Egypt's state grains agency OAIC launched an international wheat tender for shipment from Nov. 11-20 and/or Nov. 21-30 with deadline for offers on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Funds were seen as net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil futures. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1050 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2020 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 747,75 3,00 0,40 640,50 16,74 CBOT corn Cv1 536,25 -1,25 -0,23 484,00 10,80 CBOT soy Sv1 1251,50 1,00 0,08 1311,00 -4,54 Paris wheat Dec BL2c1 266,00 3,25 1,24 213,25 24,74 Paris maize Nov EMAc1 241,00 3,25 1,37 200,00 20,50 Paris rape Nov COMc1 677,00 15,00 2,27 418,25 61,86 WTI crude oil CLc1 78,56 -0,37 -0,47 48,52 61,91 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,15 -0,01 -0,50 1,2213 -5,53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, adiditonal reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

