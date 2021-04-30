GRAINS-Corn consolidates but on track for biggest monthly gain in two years

By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham

PARIS/CANBERRA, April 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged down on Friday, consolidating after a weather-fuelled rally but still poised to end April with the biggest monthly gain in two years.

Wheat and soybeans also eased after gains this month in which they reached eight-year highs, like corn.

A firmer dollar, end-of-month profit-taking and forecast rain in the U.S. Midwest were curbing grain prices after a rally marked by concerns over adverse weather and tightening supply, traders said.

The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 were down 0.2% at $6.47-1/4 a bushel by the end of the overnight session.

The contract was up nearly 15% over April, the biggest monthly gain since May 2019, after setting a near 8-year high of $6.84 this week.

A chilly start to the growing season in the U.S. Midwest and drought in southern Brazil have exacerbated worries about global supply as Chinese demand is set to increase.

Expected rain should improve moisture for early corn growth in the United States in the next two weeks, although cool temperatures next week could slow germination, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

In Brazil, where southern regions are set to stay dry into early May, 60% of the country's second annual corn crop was facing "major yield loss", it said.

The International Grains Council, meanwhile, on Thursday trimmed its forecast for global corn production in 2021/22, with a cut in the crop outlook for the United States.

"The market is tightening. Demand is strong and the market is still trying to figure out production in South America and the U.S.," said a Melbourne-based grains trader.

CBOT soybean futures Sv1 were down 0.6% at $14.93-1/2 a bushel, partly curbed by a drop in vegetable oil prices, but were on course for an 11th straight monthly gain. POI/

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 1.5% at $7.17-3/4 a bushel but heading for a 16% monthly rise.

Prices at 1253 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2020

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

717.75

-11.25

-1.54

640.50

12.06

CBOT corn Cv1

647.25

-1.00

-0.15

484.00

33.73

CBOT soy Sv1

1493.50

-8.75

-0.58

1311.00

13.92

Paris wheat May BL2K1

257.00

5.75

2.29

210.50

22.09

Paris maize Jun EMAM1

239.25

2.50

1.06

198.75

20.38

Paris rape May COMK1

660.00

-21.25

-3.12

412.00

60.19

WTI crude oil CLc1

63.53

-1.48

-2.28

48.52

30.94

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.21

0.00

-0.28

1.2100

-0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.