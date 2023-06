GRAINS-Corn climbs on dry U.S. conditions, wheat follows; soybeans mixed

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose to a nearly two-month high on Monday as traders fretted about disappointing weekend rains and dry conditions stressing crops in portions of the Midwest crop belt, analysts said.

Wheat futures followed, finding additional support from rising tensions in the Black Sea region. Soybean futures were mixed, with nearby contracts falling on weak export demand and profit-taking after a strong advance last week, while back months clung to modest gains.

As of 1:03 p.m. CDT (1803 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn CN3 was up 12 cents at $6.16-1/4 per bushel after reaching $6.23-3/4, its highest since April 21.

CBOT July wheat WN3 was up 4-3/4 cents at $6.35 a bushel. July soybeans SN3 were down 14 cents at $13.72-1/2 a bushel while the new-crop November SX3 contract, representing the 2023 soy harvest, was up 1 cent at $12.05-1/4.

Crop weather and dry soils in portions of the Midwest remained the focus. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to lower its condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soy crops in a weekly progress report due later on Monday.

"During the weekend, hit-or-miss showers locally boosted topsoil moisture but left some areas still in need of rain," the USDA's Office of the Chief Economist said in a daily crop weather note.

Wheat prices rose on worries about the Black Sea grain export corridor. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is concerned that Russia will on July 17 quit a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Meanwhile, traders monitored signs that Russia is imposing an unofficial minimum price for wheat exports. Asupplier that sold 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat to Egypt could look to source the grain from another country, an Egyptian minister said on Saturday amid confusion about a minimum price of $240 a tonne FOB unofficially imposed by Russia.

The seller in Egypt's tender last week had sold Russian wheat at $229 FOB, while all other Russian wheat was offered at $240.

"The impression is that Russian authorities did not grant a waiver for a lower price sale to Egypt so it looks like the $240 level is being imposed," one grain trader said.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)

