GRAINS-Corn climbs 2%, hits one-week high as U.S. crop ratings drop

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped more than 2% on Tuesday, with prices climbing to their highest in a week, while soybeans rose 1.7% after a U.S. government report showed a decline in the condition of both crops.

Wheat gained more ground after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about implementation of an agreement to open a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports.

"We reiterate that the recent 'Black Sea Initiative' is not an indication of a normalization of Ukrainian export flows-highlighted by Russian missile attacks on the port of Odesa the day after the signing ceremony," analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Cv1 (CBOT) was up 2.4% at $5.97-3/4 a bushel, by 1126 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 19 at $5.99-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans Sv1 added 1.7% to $13.68-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gained 1.95% to $7.85 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly condition ratings for corn, soybeans and spring wheat on Monday fell more than most analysts expected after sweltering heat across the U.S. Midwest and Plains.

Hot and dry weather during crucial corn pollination and soybean pod development is likely to provide further bullish momentum to the markets.

The wheat market fell last week after Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed a deal on Friday to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports. The Russian missile strike on Odesa created scepticism.

Moscow brushed aside concerns the deal could be derailed, saying it targeted only military infrastructure. Ukraine denounced the attack as showing that Moscow cannot be trusted.

Brazilian farmers have harvested 61.8% of their second corn crop in center-south fields, up roughly nine percentage points from last week, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday as rising output pressured growers to drop prices in the country.

The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday cut its yield forecasts for all summer crops, including maize, due to hot and dry weather in many parts of the bloc while making small reductions to its winter grain projection.

Meanwhile, after China's purchase of French wheat last week, traders bought up to seven shipments of French wheat aimed for Pakistan, European traders said on Tuesday, in a further sign that importing countries are turning to western Europe to fill a gap left by missing Black Sea grain.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybeans, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1126 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat Wv1 785,00 15,00 1,95 CBOT corn Cv1 597,75 14,00 2,40 CBOT soy Sv1 1368,75 22,75 1,69 Paris wheat BL2Z2 322,50 7,75 2,46 Paris maize EMAc1 350,00 20,00 6,06 Paris rapeseed COMc1 637,50 11,25 1,80 WTI crude oil CLc1 98,35 1,65 1,71 Euro/dlr EUR= 1,0138 -0,01 -0,80 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

