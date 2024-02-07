GRAINS-Corn at new 3-year low as Argentina set for rain relief

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices dropped on Wednesday to a new three-year low as weather charts showed a hot, dry spell in Argentina will give way to widespread rain in the coming days, shifting the focus back towards forecasts of bumper production this year.

Soybean futures eased to move back towards a three-year low struck on Monday, with projected rain in major Brazilian growing regions adding to expectations of large South American supply.

Investors were also adjusting positions before a clutch of crop reports on Thursday, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 1% at $4.34-1/4 bushel by 1156 GMT.

On a continuation chart, corn earlier touched its weakest since December 2020 at $4.34, below a previous three-year low struck last week.

Nearby delivery positions for corn futures recorded life-of-contract lows.

Weather forecasts pointed to significant precipitation and easing heat in the coming days in Argentina, which could keep the country's corn and soybean crops on course for strong harvest yields in the coming months.

"Prices are down across the board ... with corn hitting new contract lows due to improved weather forecasts in Argentina," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said in a note. "Traders are also positioning themselves ahead of tomorrow's USDA report."

In Brazil, meanwhile, farmers have sown 27% of the area expected to be planted with second corn in the centre-south, marking the fastest pace for second corn planting since records began in 2013, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 fell 1.0% to $11.87-1/4 a bushel, while CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.3% at $5.93-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat prices also faced supply pressure, with a large surplus in Russia and favourable prospects again for this year's harvest in the world's biggest wheat exporter.

Grain markets are turning their attention to Thursday's slew of data, with Brazilian agency Conab to update the country's official production estimates, Statistics Canada to issue estimates on the country's grain stocks, while the USDA will publish U.S. and world supply and demand forecasts.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Varun H K and Shounak Dasgupta)

