GRAINS-Corn and soybeans up on dry U.S. conditions

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans rose on Monday on concern that U.S. crop condition could deteriorate because of continued dry weather.

Wheat prices rose on signs that Russia is imposing an unofficial minimum price for wheat exports.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most active corn contract Cv1 rose 2% to $6.16-1/2 a bushel by 1114 GMT while soybeans Sv1 gained 0.3% to $13.91-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 advanced 0.5% to $6.33-3/4 a bushel.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on U.S. crop conditions is due later on Monday.

“Corn and soybeans are being underpinned by concern about continued dryness in the U.S. Midwest,” said StoneX commodity risk manager Matt Ammermann.

“There is some rain in the forecasts this week but farmers and traders now want to see rain actually falling and not just forecast.”

A supplier that sold 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat to Egypt could look to source the grain from another country, an Egyptian minister said on Saturday amid confusion about a minimum price of $240 a tonne FOB unofficially imposed by Russia.

The seller in Egypt’s tender last week had sold Russian wheat at $229 FOB, while all other Russian wheat was offered at $240.

“The impression is that Russian authorities did not grant a waiver for a lower price sale to Egypt so it looks like the $240 level is being imposed,” one grain trader said.

Russia looks like having large volumes of to sell from its crop this summer, Ammermann said, but an unofficial Russian minimum price could mean that other exporting regions would face less competition from cheap Russian wheat than previously feared.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Additional reporting by Matthew Chye Editing by David Goodman)

