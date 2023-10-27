GRAINS-Corn and soybeans firm, wheat pauses after bounce

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged up on Friday, with a sharp rise in crude oil and some improved signs for U.S. exports helping counter supply pressure from the U.S. harvest and South American planting.

Wheat was near flat, consolidating after a rebound on Thursday when reports of disruption to Ukraine's new Black Sea shipping channel revived concern about the war-torn country's export prospects.

Modest movements in grains also reflected wider caution in financial markets before a U.S. inflation indicator later on Friday seen as a pointer to interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.6% at $4.82-1/4 a bushel by 1046 GMT, while soybeans Sv1 added 1% to $13.13 a bushel.

Crude oil, which influences corn and soybeans as both crops can be processed for use in biofuel, climbed around 2% as reports that the U.S military struck Iranian targets in Syria heightened fears of a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict. O/R

Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture data on Thursday showed corn export sales above a range of market expectations while soybean sales were near the top end of trade estimates.

The USDA also reported on Thursday that exporters sold 110,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China.

However, brisk U.S. harvest progress before showers this week, along with rainfall in dry regions of Brazil and Argentina, were continuing to anchor corn and soy prices.

"Beneficial rains in South America were still on the minds of operators," consultancy Agritel said.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.04% at $5.79-1/4 a bushel, after bouncing on Thursday from a two-week low.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov denied on Thursday reports by Ukrainian and British firms that a recently established Black Sea export channel had been suspended due to risks posed by Russian warplanes and mines.

The headlines raised uncertainty over Kyiv's efforts to revive export trade after Moscow in July quit an accord allowing Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2023/24 season have fallen to 8.72 million metric tons from 12.34 million a year ago, according to agriculture ministry data.

"Moscow’s termination of the grains corridor is turning out to have a significant dampening effect on Ukrainian exports after all," Commerzbank said.

Prices at 1046 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

579.25

-0.25

-0.04

CBOT corn Cv1

482.25

3.00

0.63

CBOT soy Sv1

1313.00

12.75

0.98

Paris wheat BL2c1

233.25

-0.25

-0.11

Paris maize EMAc1

201.50

-0.50

-0.25

Paris rapeseed COMc1

413.00

6.50

1.60

WTI crude oil CLc1

85.06

1.85

2.22

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.02

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Holmes)

