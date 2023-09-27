GRAINS-Corn and soybeans firm as US data eyed, wheat ticks down

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as investors covered positions following recent lows in the run-up to closely watched U.S. grains stock data later this week.

Wheat ticked down as signs of ample Black Sea supplies offset concerns about war disruption to Ukrainian shipments and an unofficial export floor price being used in Russia.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to issue a quarterly report on U.S. grain stocks at the end of the week, a pointer to U.S. supply as farmers start to bring in this year's corn and soy crops.

"The market is just waiting for the U.S. stocks report with some buying interest at these levels," said one Singapore-based trader.

Ample corn and soybean supplies in Brazil and a huge wheat surplus in Russia were nonetheless curbing grain prices.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.4% at $4.81-3/4 a bushel at 1116 GMT. It earlier touched its highest in almost two weeks as it recovered further from a near three-year low last week.

Soybeans Sv1 added 0.6% to $13.10 a bushel, gaining additional support from a rally in palm oil. Soybeans struck the lowest in more than six weeks at the start of the week.POI/

CBOT wheat Wv1 eased 0.3% to $5.87-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat traders were assessing offers in a tender being held by Egypt.

Ukrainian wheat was offered cheapest on a free on board basis, while Russian wheat offers were again aligned at a single price thought to reflect an unofficial minimum level sought by the Russian government, traders said.

However, much lower prices for Russian wheat continued to be quoted in the market, while a report on Tuesday that Moscow was discussing supplying wheat to Egypt in a government to government deal put attention back on the large Russian export surplus.

Wheat and other crop markets were nonetheless being underpinned by concern that dry weather will curb upcoming crops, notably in the southern hemisphere.

"El Nino has been confirmed, and it could be a strong one, potentially impacting food inflation from rising risks of droughts in Southeast Asia, Australia and Brazil-Columbia," Saxo Bank said in a note.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

