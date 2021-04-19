GRAINS-Corn and soy climb on cold U.S. weather outlook and weaker dollar

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Monday, flirting with multi-year highs set last week, as forecasts for frosty weather and precipitation raised concerns about the pace of planting and germination, analysts said.

Soybeans followed corn higher while wheat was choppy, turning lower at times on profit-taking after reaching a six-week top. A weaker dollar .DXY lent support, theoretically making U.S. grains more competitive globally.

As of 1:10 p.m. CDT (1810 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May corn CK1 was up 6-1/4 cents at $5.91-3/4 per bushel, hovering near last week's high of $6.01-1/2, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract Cv1 since June 2013.

CBOT December CZ1 corn, representing the 2021 crop, set a life-of-contract high at $5.21-3/4.

CBOT May soybeans SK1 were up 18-1/4 cents at $14.51-1/2 a bushel.

Corn rose as traders focused on U.S. crop weather, with sub-freezing temperatures expected across most of the Plains and the Midwest this week along with some snow and rain. Meanwhile, dry conditions persist in the northern Plains.

"There is enough concern in here, with Chinese (corn) imports being what they are, to keep the corn market fairly well bid right now," said Sterling Smith, director of agricultural research with crop insurer AgriSompo North America.

Ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report due later on Monday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to show that U.S. farmers planted 9% of their corn and 3% of soybeans by Sunday.

CBOT May wheat WK1 was up 1/4 cent at $6.52-3/4 a bushel, paring gains after reaching $6.60-3/4, its highest since March 8.

Wheat futures drew support after the USDA reported export inspections of U.S. wheat at 613,595 tonnes, topping trader expectations in the range of 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. USDA/I

"Wheat prices are ... firmer on solid export shipments combined with increased weather risks," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a client note.

