GRAINS-Chicago wheat soars to highest since mid-2008 on Ukraine crisis

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in nearly 14 years, corn hovered near an eight-month peak and soybeans rebounded on Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears of grain supply disruptions from the key Black Sea region.

Daily price limits for Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures contracts were expanded for Friday's session.

Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said.

The country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The-most-active CBOT May wheat contract was up 0.9% at $9.43 a bushel, as of 0419 GMT, after peaking at $9.60-3/4 earlier in the session, its highest since June 2008.

Wheat's sharp gains over the past few days highlight that the market sees a high chance of wheat from Russia being largely sanctioned off market, said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

CBOT corn Cv1 rose 1.6% to $7.01 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 advanced 0.9% to $16.68 a bushel. Soybeans touched the highest since September 2012 on Thursday, before closing lower.

Ukraine is a major exporter of corn, with China and the European Union among its top buyers. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, mainly ships its grain from ports in the Black Sea.

"Another part of the price reaction though is the inevitable scramble that takes place whenever there is an abrupt interruption to supply," Gorey said.

While replacements can usually be found, buyers need to mitigate being short in a fast-rising market, he added.

Tunisia, which relies on Russia and Ukraine for about half of its grain needs, completed its necessary grain purchase orders before the Ukraine attacks started, while Iraq said it has sufficient strategic reserves of wheat.

But Egypt, often the world's biggest wheat importer, cancelled its international purchasing tender as a result of low turnout from major exporters on Thursday.

The invasion of Ukraine has also fanned concerns over supply of fertilizer from Russia, with analysts saying Brazilian agricultural exports may lose their competitive edge due to a scarcity of the key material.

On Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack expressed hope that fertilizer and agriculture supply companies affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not take unfair advantage of the situation, amid already high fertilizer and crop prices.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; additional reporting by Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

