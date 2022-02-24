GRAINS-Chicago wheat soars to highest since mid-2008 on Ukraine crisis

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in nearly 14 years, corn hovered near an eight-month peak and soybeans rebounded on Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears of grain supply disruptions from the key Black Sea region.

Daily price limits for Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures contracts have been expanded for Friday's session.

Ukraine's military has suspended commercial shipping at its ports, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The-most-active CBOT May wheat contract was up 1.6% at $9.50 a bushel, as of 0241 GMT, after peaking at $9.60-3/4 earlier in the session, its highest since June 2008.

* CBOT corn Cv1 rose 1.3% to $6.99 a bushel, while soybeans Sv1 advanced 0.9% to $16.69 a bushel. Soybeans touched the highest since September 2012 on Thursday, before closing lower.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

* Tunisia, which relies on Russia and Ukraine for about half of its grain needs, completed its necessary grain purchase orders before the Ukraine attacks started, while Iraq said it has sufficient strategic reserves of wheat.

* Brazilian agricultural exports may lose their competitive edge due to a scarcity of fertilizer and soaring prices for the key material if Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggers Western sanctions on Russian fertilizer exports, according to analysts.

* U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday he hoped fertilizer and agriculture supply companies affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not take unfair advantage of the situation, amid already high fertilizer and crop prices.

* The European Commission has lowered its forecast of 2021/22 usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, to 129.8 million tonnes from 130.5 million previously.

* Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, cancelled its international purchasing tender as a result of low turnout from major exporters on Thursday.

* U.S. farmers will boost the amount of soybeans they seed this spring while cutting back on their corn acreage, the U.S. government said.

* Rainfall over the last 24 hours in Argentina's central farm belt and forecasts for strong precipitation in the coming days is helping relieve parched corn and soybean crops.

* Oil prices soared nearly $2 per barrel in early trade on Friday as Russia's attack on Ukraine continued to inflame global supply concerns. L1N2V0037

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

