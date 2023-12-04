GRAINS-Chicago wheat sky rockets on private sales to China

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose more than 3% on Monday, trading at its highest point in several months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the largest one-off private sale to China this year.

Corn was trading slightly higher, supported by a favorable export inspection report by the U.S. government, while soybeans declined in early-session trading.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 19-3/4 cents at $6.22-1/2 at 1655 GMT, soaring to its highest price since Aug. 29, when it saw $6.28-1/4 per bushel.

Wheat received support after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed private sales of 440,000 metric tons of U.S. SRW wheat to China for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year.

"I think the fact that China's coming in for U.S. soft red wheat and not picking it up on the Black Sea would suggest that we are finally starting to see some stable prices," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

Meanwhile, January soybeans were trading down more than 1%, or 7-1/4 cents, at $13.17-3/4 as analysts continued to watch weather conditions in drought-stricken Brazil, where the forecast of rain is helping ease concern about crop losses.

"We'll know a lot more here between now and the middle of December, that is crunch time for South American production in terms of irreversible potential losses," Zuzolo said.

Corn was traded 2-1/2 cents higher at $4.87-1/4. It was supported by USDA's weekly export inspections report, showing more than 1.2 million tons of corn was inspected for export, well above the above 350,000-900,000 expected ton range.

Wheat and soybeans were below inspection expectations, according to the report.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Mei Mei Chu in Beiijng; Editing by Alex Richardson)

