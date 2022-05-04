GRAINS-Chicago wheat rises for 2nd session; soybeans, corn firm

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Soybeans and corn prices rose.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.8% to $10.85 a bushel, as of 0037 GMT, building on 3% gain made in the last session.

* Soybeans Sv1 added 0.8% to $16.52-3/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.4% to $7.97-1/4 a bushel.

* India is not moving to curb wheat exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Wednesday, even though hot and dry weather has curbed the country's output.

* India, which has seen five consecutive years of record harvests, has cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes from a February estimate of 111.3 tonnes as a sudden sharp rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields.

* Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said on Wednesday.

* Russia, one of the world's largest wheat suppliers, continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

* U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the problem of global food security could not be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertilizer output to the world market.

* In Brazil, soybean farmers will raise plantings by 1.5% nationwide next season, agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest Commodities told Reuters, in one of the first known projections for area growth for the new crop.

* Agricultural markets are being weighed down by concerns over demand, including the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise U.S. interest rates and as China continues to impose measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soymeal futures. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rallied and Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected and said it would begin to reduce its balance sheet in June in a decision seen as less hawkish than some feared. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Building Approvals March

0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S March

0145 China Caixin Services PMI April

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM March

0830 UK Reserve Assets Total April

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate May

1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)

