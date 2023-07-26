GRAINS-Chicago wheat recoups some losses, but improved US weather caps gains

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, recouping some deep losses from the previous session, although a forecast for higher U.S. spring wheat production curbed the upside potential in prices.

Corn fell while soybeans were largely unchanged.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.5% at $7.23-1/2 a bushel, as of 0007 GMT, after dropping more than 5% in the previous session.

* Corn Cv1 gave up 0.2% to $5.47-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added quarter of a cent to $14.20-1/4 a bushel.

* Scouts on the first day of an annual U.S. crop tour on Tuesday projected spring wheat in southern and east-central North Dakota will produce yields that are slightly lower than last year, but bigger than the five-year average.

* The soft wheat harvest in France, the European Union's main grower, will rise 3.3% to 34.82 million metric tons this year, a "disappointing" volume mainly due to dry weather in large parts of the country, consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday.

* NATO said on Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia's exit from a deal assuring the safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

* The announcement came after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a body established earlier this month to coordinate cooperation between the Western military alliance and Kyiv.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of soybeans and soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global shares were mostly flat while U.S. yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its 11th consecutive hike in interest rates aimed at reining in rising consumer prices. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate July

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate July

1230 US Durable Goods June

1230 US GDP Advance Q2

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

