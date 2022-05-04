GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps on India export concerns; soy follows, corn mixed

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures soared on Wednesday on reports that India, a major world producer, would restrict exports as a drought threatened its production even as the nation had hoped to fill a global export gap created by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Soybean futures also gained, while corn traded near even, awaiting direction amid forecasts for dry weather that could boost planting progress.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 ended 31 cents higher at $10.76-1/2 a bushel, notching its biggest daily gain since April 8.

The CBOT's most active soybean contract Sv1added 10 cents to $16.40-1/2 a bushel, while most-active CBOT corn Cv1ended 1-1/4 cents higher at $7.94-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat gained on earlier reports that India was looking to curb wheat exports, whichwere later refuted by top food ministry officials, though recent heat waves have substantially damaged the nation's production, diminishing its export ambitions.

"I didn't have a lot of faith in India supplying the world's wheat needs moving forward, considering they're not typically in the export arena," said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Earlier this week, India cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes, from the 111.3 million tonnes estimated in February, potentially marking the first production decline after five consecutive years of record harvests.

Corn remained pressured by forecasts for warmer drier weather across the eastern U.S. cornbelt that could boost planting progress from its sluggish pace.

"May 10 is typically the date we all circle on our calendar as far as planting progress – we'd like to see 50% planted by that date. I think you start losing yield after that date," said Andrew Jackson, broker at Producers Hedge.

Soybeans rose, supported by rising wheat and technical support after selloffs earlier in the week.

Agricultural markets were also weighed by demand headwinds, including the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to raise U.S. interest ratesand as China continues to impose measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Paul Simao)

