GRAINS-Chicago wheat hits 1-week high on concern over Indian crop

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat gained more ground on Thursday, rising 2% with prices underpinned by expectations that hot and dry weather could hit India's wheat exports, while soybeans and corn rose to a lesser extent.

India had stepped up wheat sales recently to fill a supply gap left by the war in Ukraine.

"India supplied urgently needed wheat to offset the shortfall in wheat exports from Ukraine due to the war there. If less wheat now reaches the global market from India, we risk seeing supply tighten again, as reflected in yesterday’s price increase," Commerzbank said in a note.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 2% at $10.98-1/2 a bushel, its highest in a week, as of 1100 GMT, building on a 3% gain made in the last session.

Soybeans Sv1 added 0.8% to $16.54 a bushel and corn Cv1 rose 0.35% to $7.97 a bushel.

India, a major global wheat producer which has seen five consecutive years of record harvests, has cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes from a February estimate of 111.3 tonnes as a sudden sharp rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields.

However the country is not moving to curb exports, the top official at the Indian food ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said on Wednesday.

Russia, one of the world's largest wheat suppliers, continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the problem of global food security could not be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertilizer output to the world market.

In Brazil, soybean farmers will raise plantings by 1.5% nationwide next season, agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest Commodities told Reuters, in one of the first known projections for area growth for the new crop.

Prices at 1100 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1098,50

22,00

2,04

CBOT corn Cv1

797,00

2,75

0,35

CBOT soy Sv1

1654,00

13,50

0,82

Paris wheat BL2c1

399,75

9,25

2,37

Paris maize EMAc1

359,00

4,50

1,27

Paris rape COMc1

842,00

6,50

0,78

WTI crude oil CLc1

108,02

0,21

0,19

Euro/dlr EUR=

1,0595

0,00

-0,24

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

