GRAINS-Chicago wheat firm on renewed Russian skepticism over Black Sea deal

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Wednesday, boosted by renewed Russian criticism of the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports, while soy and corn also ticked higher.

Soybean futures regained some ground lost earlier in the session amid a bumper harvest in Brazil and a slide in vegetable oil markets that offset support from drought losses to Argentina's crop.

Corn also rose slightly to recoup losses from Tuesday, with participants assessing weather conditions and tensions over a Black Sea export corridor from war-torn Ukraine.

Wheat prices were getting support from the latest wrangling over the agreement.

Moscow, which agreed in mid-March to extend the arrangement for a reduced period until mid-May, said on Wednesday prospects for the deal were "not so great".

"That has been supportive to the wheat market here today, and a little bit for corn," said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

East European Union countries near Ukraine have called for measures to curb flows of cheaper Ukrainian grain to their markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 gained 0.89% to $6.80 a bushel by 1147 GMT by 0950 CDT (1450 GMT).

Soybeans Sv1 gained 0.03% to $14.97-3/4 and corn Cv1 added 0.23% to $6.52-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean production in Argentina will fall to a 23-year low and corn production to a five-year low due to drought, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday as it cut sharply its forecasts for Argentina's crops.

But the USDA increased its outlook for Brazil's soy crop to a new record, while holding its projection for bigger corn output there this season.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich, Sharon Singleton and Ed Osmond)

((Cassandra.garrison@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.