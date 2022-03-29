Commodities

GRAINS-Chicago wheat extends losses as Russia-Ukraine talks hint at progress

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Chicago wheat futures lost further ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session, as talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted global grains supplies.

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost further ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session, as talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted global grains supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 1.24% to $9.96-3/4 a bushel. Corn Wv1 rose 0.31% to $7.28-1/2 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 edged 0.09% higher to $16.44-1/2 a bushel.

* The most-active soybean meal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange in China DSMcv1 slid 2.6% to 4,111 yuan ($646.36) per tonne in early Wednesday trade while rapeseed meal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange CRSMcv1 fell 2%.

* Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations in Ukraine but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was scheduled to release its report on plantings intentions at 1600 GMT on Thursday.

* Analysts were expecting the report to show lower corn seeding and higher soybean plantings.

* A delegation from Egypt will visit India next week to discuss wheat imports.

* Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean area will grow at the slowest pace in more than 15 years, agribusiness specialists at investment bank Itau BBA said on Tuesday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Stock markets tore higher across the world on Tuesday and oil prices shed $2 a barrel, as investors celebrated signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that they hoped would lead to a settlement in a five-week conflict.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

Wednesday, March 30

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final March

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY March

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY March

1230 US GDP Final Q4

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular