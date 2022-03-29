GRAINS-Chicago wheat extends losses as Russia-Ukraine talks hint at progress

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost further ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session, as talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted global grains supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 fell 1.24% to $9.96-3/4 a bushel. Corn Wv1 rose 0.31% to $7.28-1/2 a bushel while soybeans Sv1 edged 0.09% higher to $16.44-1/2 a bushel.

* The most-active soybean meal futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange in China DSMcv1 slid 2.6% to 4,111 yuan ($646.36) per tonne in early Wednesday trade while rapeseed meal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange CRSMcv1 fell 2%.

* Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations in Ukraine but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was scheduled to release its report on plantings intentions at 1600 GMT on Thursday.

* Analysts were expecting the report to show lower corn seeding and higher soybean plantings.

* A delegation from Egypt will visit India next week to discuss wheat imports.

* Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean area will grow at the slowest pace in more than 15 years, agribusiness specialists at investment bank Itau BBA said on Tuesday.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Stock markets tore higher across the world on Tuesday and oil prices shed $2 a barrel, as investors celebrated signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine that they hoped would lead to a settlement in a five-week conflict.MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

Wednesday, March 30

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final March

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY March

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY March

1230 US GDP Final Q4

($1 = 6.3602 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.