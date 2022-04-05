GRAINS-Chicago wheat edges higher on global supply concerns

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ticked higher on Wednesday, extending sharp gains made over the last two sessions from Ukraine crisis-led global supply worries, with weaker-than-expected U.S. winter crop conditions underpinning prices further.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 rose 0.3% to $10.48-1/2 a bushel by 0030 GMT, boosting gains this week to more than 6%.

* CBOT soybeans Sv1 slipped 0.3% to $16.27 a bushel, after two days of gains. Corn Cv1 shed 0.2% to $7.58-1/4 a bushel after a two-day rise.

* A lower-than-anticipated rating of U.S. winter wheat crop, rated as 30% good to excellent by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, highlighted growing risks for this year's harvest as some U.S. growers face drought.

* European Union wheat exports are expected to jump and maize imports to plunge in 2022/23 as grain markets adjust to the war in Ukraine, the European Commission said on Tuesday in its first outlook for the next crop season.

* Russia plans to continue setting quotas for fertiliser exports during the next winter grain sowing, due this autumn, and during the next spring grain sowing in spring 2023.

* Iraq's trade ministry is working to allocate two million tonnes of wheat for strategic reserves, which would be sufficient for six months.

* President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West's sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks fell on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar hit its highest in nearly two years, as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard put investor focus on the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the central bank to curb inflation. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI March

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM Feb

1800 Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its March 15 - 16, 2022 policy meeting

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)

