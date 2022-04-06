GRAINS-Chicago wheat eases after rally as Ukraine crisis, weather weigh

Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline

April 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Wednesday, after a two-day rally, as investors awaited details of new Western sanctions against Russia and traders assessed harvest prospects with the drought continuing in part of the U.S. Plains.

Corn edged lower and soybeans were mixed, with markets also consolidating after two days of gains.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.2% at $10.32-3/4 a bushel by 1133 GMT.

It earlier extended gains from the previous two sessions before facing chart resistance, traders said.

Financial markets were watching for the terms of further planned Western measures against Moscow following reports of civilian deaths in Ukrainian territory previously held by Russian forces.

The prospect of a protracted conflict in Ukraine has heightened concerns about world supply next season. Ukraine and Russia are both major wheat exporters.

This week's rally in wheat was also fuelled by Monday's U.S. Department of Agriculture rating of U.S winter wheat crops, with the 30% good/excellent score below analysts expectations.

"A lower U.S. wheat crop would further exacerbate the supply situation on the global market, as Ukraine is also likely to produce considerably less wheat because of the war," Commerzbank analysts said.

Weather forecasts showed little rain for the coming two weeks for winter wheat in the parched southwestern U.S. Plains, although northerly spring wheat zones were expected to get some showers.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 inched down 0.1% to $16.29-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 eased 0.9% to $7.52-3/4 a bushel.

Grain markets are also weighing the impact of disruption to Ukrainian corn and sunflower oil exports, major contributors to global supply of livestock feed and cooking oil, respectively.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that wheat exports by the European Union are expected to jump in 2022/23, while maize imports are likely to plunge.

Prices at 1133 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

1032.75

-12.75

-1.22

770.75

33.99

CBOT corn Cv1

752.75

-7.00

-0.92

593.25

26.89

CBOT soy Sv1

1629.25

-1.75

-0.11

1339.25

21.65

Paris wheat BL2c1

365.50

1.00

0.27

276.75

32.07

Paris maize EMAc1

320.50

-1.50

-0.47

226.00

41.81

Paris rape COMc1

958.50

-1.25

-0.13

754.00

27.12

WTI crude oil CLc1

103.47

1.51

1.48

75.21

37.57

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.09

0.00

0.07

1.1368

-4.02

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

