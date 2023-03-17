Commodities

GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn make gains with exports in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

March 17, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by Cassandra Garrison for Reuters ->

By Cassandra Garrison

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday and corn made gains before easing slightly after a nervous week marked by turmoil in the banking sector, high demand for U.S. corn exports and a pending deadline on the extension of a wartime Black Sea grain deal.

Soybean prices fell on forecast rains in Argentina, though analysts said drought-hit crops were likely too far gone to show improvements at this stage.

CBOT wheat Wv1 rose 0.6% to $7.03 a bushel by 11:01 a.m. CDT (1601 GMT), while corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $6.33-1/4 a bushel, with both cereals earlier reaching their highest in over a week.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1was down 1.2% at $14.73 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made its fourth consecutive daily announcement of old-crop U.S. corn sales to China, totalling 2.1 million tonnes over four days.

"I think we'll continue to see corn exports ramp up and I think that'll help support the corn prices," said Jack Scoville, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

A weaker dollar lent some support to U.S. commodities as risk appetite returned following steps this week to shore up the banking sector, with attention shifting towards a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy meeting next week. FRX/

The prospect of bumper harvests in Brazil has capped soybean and corn prices, though corn has found additional support this week in a flurry of U.S. export sales to China.

Grain markets were also monitoring talks to maintain a grain shipping channel from Ukraine, with a Russian push for a reduced duration creating doubt ahead of a Saturday deadline.

Ukraine insists on a 120-day extension of an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from Black Sea ports, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, after the Kremlinearlier repeated its position of a 60-day extension.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Cassandra.garrison@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.