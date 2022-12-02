GRAINS-Chicago wheat at three-month low, soyoil extends fall

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.

Soyoil prices continued their slide, after falling by its daily limit on Thursday, as participants assessed lower-than-expected U.S. biofuel requirements.

Soybeans and corn edged lower, pressured by soyoil and favourable crop prospects in Brazil.

Investors were also cautious before U.S. monthly jobs data, which is seen as a key gauge for the likely pace of interest rate hikes.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.9% at $7.68-1/2 a bushel by 1150 GMT, after earlier falling to its lowest since Aug. 22.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday export sales of wheat totalled 162,500 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 24, well below analysts' forecasts ranging from 300,000 tonnes to 725,000 tonnes.

A record Russian harvest and the continuation of a grain export channel from war-torn Ukraine have increased export competition.

"Very weak export news plus a lack of a major exporter production problem, except Argentina, has helped to pressure (prices)," research firm Hightower said in a report.

January soybean oil BOF3 was down 4.1% at 64.62 cents per pound, near an earlier six-week low.

The contract tumbled by its daily maximum on Thursday to end 6.3% lower, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed smaller increases than traders had expected for biofuel blending over the next three years.

The news cooled a market that had been buoyed by heavy investment in biodiesel capacity in the United States and that led soyoil to develop a wide gap with prices of other oils.

CBOT soybeans Sv1 ticked down 0.2% to $14.27-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 eased 0.8% to $6.55-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans and wider commodity markets had been underpinned in recent sessions by signs China was softening its tone on COVID-19 rules after rare public protests in the world's second-largest economy.

But forecasts projecting bumper soybean and corn harvests in Brazil this season have capped U.S. prices, offsetting concerns about drought in Argentina.

Prices at 1150 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

768.50

-14.50

-1.85

770.75

-0.29

CBOT corn Cv1

655.50

-5.00

-0.76

593.25

10.49

CBOT soy Sv1

1427.50

-2.25

-0.16

1339.25

6.59

Paris wheat BL2c1

324.00

-1.75

-0.54

276.75

17.07

Paris maize EMAc1

294.00

-3.50

-1.18

226.00

30.09

Paris rape COMc1

578.25

-7.25

-1.24

754.00

-23.31

WTI crude oil CLc1

81.21

-0.01

-0.01

75.21

7.98

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.00

0.03

1.1368

-7.42

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.