GRAINS-Chicago steady after slide as jobs data, Black Sea supply in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans were higher on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier slide as investors braced for U.S. jobs data to be the latest gauge of recession risks, while traders assessed risks to Black Sea grain supply.

The most-active wheat contract Wv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $8.91-1/2 a bushel by 1152 GMT, recovering from a one-week low on Thursday.

CBOT corn Cv1 ticked up 0.4% to $6.78-1/4 a bushel after reaching a one-week trough earlier on Friday. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.2% as they consolidated above a 2-1/2 month low struck in the previous session.

Remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about a recent nuclear weapons warning by Russia over the war in Ukraine, and adverse growing conditions in Ukraine and Russia, put attention back on risks to crucial Black Sea supplies.

Wheat prices have been curbed since the summer by increasing volumes shipped from Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor.

"As long as uncertainty remains over whether the sea corridor for grains exports that was negotiated with Russia will be extended beyond November, concerns about supply are likely to persist," Commerzbank analysts said.

Financial markets are gearing up for monthly U.S. employment data that could influence the scope of further interest rate rises and the chances of an economic recession. MKTS/GLOB

Corn and soybean markets have been pressured this week by favourable weather for the U.S. harvest and expectations of bumper crops in rival exporter Brazil.

Uncertainty over Chinese demand was also hanging over the soybean market.

China's soybean imports are likely to drop to their lowest in more than two years this month, according to two traders and Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Prices at 1152 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

891.50

12.50

1.42

770.75

15.67

CBOT corn Cv1

678.25

2.75

0.41

593.25

14.33

CBOT soy Sv1

1360.00

2.00

0.15

1339.25

1.55

Paris wheat BL2c1

351.75

6.75

1.96

276.75

27.10

Paris maize EMAc1

339.25

2.00

0.59

226.00

50.11

Paris rape COMc1

621.00

4.25

0.69

754.00

-17.64

WTI crude oil CLc1

89.48

1.03

1.16

75.21

18.97

Euro/dlr EUR=

0.98

0.00

0.06

1.1368

-13.85

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

