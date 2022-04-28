GRAINS-Chicago soyoil retreats from record on Indonesia export ban

Updates prices, changes market direction for soyoil

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soyoil futures retreated on Thursday after rallying to a record high in the previous session following Indonesian ban on palm oil exports.

CBOT soybean also edged down, while corn and wheat prices climbed higher as adverse weather continued to threaten harvest of the grains.

July soyoil futures BON2 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled down 0.22 cents at 84.5 cents per lb.

The most-active corn contract on CBOT Cv1 added 0.52% to 8.16-1/2 a bushel, while wheat Wv1 climbed 0.25% to $10.94 a bushel.

Soybean futures Sv1 fell 0.16% to $16.9 a bushel.

U.S. soyoil prices rallied to their record high levels after the world's top palm oil exporter Indonesia issued a harsher export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to fight food inflation.

Soybean prices, getting support from soyoil, also rose in the earlier session.

Forecasts of bad weather in key production areas in the United States continued to threaten planting and harvest of corn, and wheat.

Brazil's top grain-producing state is facing its driest April in 17 years, threatening a key second corn crop in the agricultural powerhouse.

Grains prices were also supported by global supply tightness as the war between Russia and Ukraine, the world's two major grains exporters, raged on.

Global agriculture trading house Bunge Ltd BG.N on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast on robust demand and tighter supplies of essential crops since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil, corn and soymeal futures contracts and net sellers of wheat on Wednesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Key U.S. equity indexes ended higher after choppy trade on Wednesday, on a boost from strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa, as commodity stocks lifted European shares to their first gain in four sessions.MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

