GRAINS-Chicago soybeans, wheat set for weekly gains, supply concerns in focus

By Matthew Chye and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday, on track to post weekly gains amid supply concerns, following a drop in total production in top exporter Argentina.

Wheat was nearly unchanged, set for a weekly rise, while corn edged lower, heading for weekly losses.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.5% at $13.70 a bushel, as of 1100 GMT. Wheat Wv1 lost 0.2% to $6.25-1/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 gave up 0.5% to $6.07 a bushel.

For the week, soybeans are up 1.3%, wheat gained 1% while corn dropped 0.3%.

Traders await the U.S. Agriculture Department's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report due later in the day.

Argentina's current soybean harvest is with total production expected to reach just 21 million metric tons, a major grains exchange said on Thursday, far below yields from previous years for the country's main cash crop.

Wheat prices were supported by concerns of an escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and damage to crops after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the south of the country.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that there would be a "negative impact" on the fate of a Black Sea grain deal from a blast which damaged a pipeline used to export Russian ammonia via Ukraine that Moscow wants restarted.

"This increases the risk that Russia will after all follow through on its threat – which the market has largely dismissed so far – and will revoke the grains agreement, possibly as early as next month," Commerzbank said in a note.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, and net sellers of CBOT soymeal futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1100 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

625.25

-1.00

-0.16

CBOT corn Cv1

607.00

-3.25

-0.53

CBOT soy Sv1

1370.00

6.75

0.50

Paris wheat BL2c1

233.50

1.00

0.43

Paris maize EMAc1

231.25

1.75

0.76

Paris rape COMX1

431.25

4.50

1.05

WTI crude oil CLc1

71.38

0.09

0.13

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

-0.19

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

((Matthew.Chye@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +65 91552300))

