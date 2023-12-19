GRAINS-Chicago soybeans turn lower on rain forecast in Brazil

By P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures turned lower on Tuesday, as weather forecasts called for Brazil's dry crop belts getting some much-needed rainfall in the coming days.

Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures rose on a technical bounce, as did Chicago wheat futures, traders said, even as offers in an import tender being held by Egypt underscored Russia's sizeable and lower priced supplies.

And corn futures eased, pressured in part by crude oil prices extending gains on Red Sea security risks. O/R

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.96% at $13.14-1/4 a bushel by 1624 GMT.

The contract earlier touched a one-week high, extending Monday's gains, when rising crude oil prices and that Argentina's government plans to raise export taxes on soymeal and soyoil had boosted Chicago futures.

But current weather models showing chances of more showers in dry parts of central and northern Brazil in the week ahead acted as a brake on prices.

"Soybeans are very dependent right now on what is happening in the weather in Brazil," Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.

While different weather models have been predicting different outcomes recently, he said, "it's hard to go wrong when you're talking about what's coming in the next 24 hours."

Widespread rain in Argentina has also improved crop conditions after drought, though the government's announcement of a rise in export taxes for soymeal and soyoil has created uncertainty about export prospects.

Chicago soybeans have been underpinned by a recent run of U.S. export sales.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily reporting system that exporters sold 132,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the marketing year that began Sept. 1.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was up 0.36% at $6.19-1/4 a bushel and corn Cv1 was down 0.89% at $4.72-3/4 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sonia Cheema, Shweta Agarwal and David Gregorio)

