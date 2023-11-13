GRAINS-Chicago soybeans soar on Chinese buying, Brazilian weather concerns

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures Sv1sharply rallied on Monday on Chinese demand and scorching heat in Brazil, where farmers are expected to face crop-stressing temperatures over the next several days.

Meanwhile, corn futures rose on technical trading and support from news of Mexico buying U.S. grain - a move up that also gave a boost to wheat futures, traders said.

CBOT most-active corn Cv1 contract settled up 13-1/4 cents to $4.77 1/4 per bushel, bouncing off last week's lows. The most-active wheat futures Wv1 ended up 3-3/4 cents at $5.79 a bushel.

Most-active January soybean Sv1 futures settled up 35 cents at $13.82-1/2 a bushel after reaching $13.86, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active contract Sv1 since Aug. 31.

The rally boosted Chicago soymeal futures as well, with the December SMZ3 contract setting both a new high and hitting its $25 daily trading limit during the session.

Prices jumped as the latest weather models are predicting that the northern two-thirds of Brazil will experience temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees C) in the coming days.

Soybean futures were also supported by China buying U.S. soybeans again on Monday after making a string of purchases last week, ahead of a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, agribusiness consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop due to the weather.

"It's the kind of the one-two punch," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "The supply may be shrinking on beans in South America and then the demand picking up."

Corn also moved higher after plunging to an almost three-year low last week, after the government reported that U.S. farmers will produce a record crop this year.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Grant McCool and Richard Chang)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.