GRAINS-Chicago soybeans recover after hitting 1-month low on USDA report

Chicago soybeans regained ground on Friday after tumbling on a USDA forecast of record-high U.S. soy seedings.

Corn was flat, while wheat edged up further.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 0.37% to $16.24/1-4 per a bushel, after having fallen to their lowest in a month in the previous session.

* Corn Cv1 edged up 0.07% to 7.49-1/4 bushel, while wheat Wv1 rose 0.9% at $10.11 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers would plant the most acres on record to the oilseed this spring while reducing corn acres.

*The USDA forecast U.S. 2022 soybean seedings rising 4% from 2021 to 90.955 million acres. Corn planting acreage was seen at 89.490 million acres, according to the report.

* U.S. wheat stocks fell to 1.025 billion bushels, their lowest in 14 years.

* Worries over global grains supplies remain after hopes for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine dimmed.

* Russia will ban sunflower seed exports from Friday until the end of August and impose an export quota on sunflower oil.

* Early frosts in Argentina's farming belt could cause further damages to 2021/22 soybean and corn crops in the country, Argentina exchange said.

* Global oil prices tumbled as U.S. plans the largest ever release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.O/R

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of corn futures, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks dropped on Thursday, with U.S. shares sinking over 1.5%, as concerns about a recession and the Russian-Ukranian war spurred selling, while oil prices plunged over $6 as Washington launched a record release from its emergency oil reserves. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

