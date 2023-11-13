GRAINS-Chicago soybeans rally on Brazilian weather, Chinese buying

By Brendan O'Brien

CHICAGO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rallied more than 2% higher on Monday by Chinese demand and weather woes in Brazil, where farmers are expected to get scorching, crop-stressing conditions over the next several days.

Meanwhile, corn futures rose on technical trading and support from news of Mexico buying U.S. grain - a move up that also gave a boost to wheat futures, traders said.

Soybeans Sv1 was up 2.34% to $13.79 a bushel in early session trading, as the latest weather models are predicting that the northern two-thirds of Brazil will experience temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees C) during the next few days.

Soybean futures were also supported by exporters selling 204,000 tons of soybeans to China for 2023/24 delivery, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, adding to a flurry of sales to major importer over the last week. It was the fifth day in a row that U.S. government reported sales to China.

Agribusiness consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop due to the weather.

"It's the kind of the one-two punch," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "The supply may be shrinking on beans in South America and then the demand picking up."

Corn moved higher after plunging to an almost three-year low last week, after the government reported that U.S. farmers will produce a record crop this year.

"Corn got punched down here pretty hard, oversold," Roose said.

That sharp price drop has attracted buyers, analysts said. On Monday, USDA announced private exporters sold 143,637 metric tons of corn to Mexico for 2023/24 delivery and concerns about dryness delaying Brazilian soybean plantings and stressing corn.

Markets were also watching developments with the Ukrainian shipping channel. Overall traders expect shipping to continue despite a lack of Russian safety guarantees, and Ukraine still has large volumes of corn to export to world markets.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Peter Hobson in Canberra; editing by Grant McCool)

