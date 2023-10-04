News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans firm, gains capped by risk aversion

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

October 04, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by Zachary Goelman for Reuters ->

By Zachary Goelman

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Wednesday, as a declining U.S. dollar lifted the oilseeds at one point nearly 1% before risk aversion pushed prices back toward their opening levels.

Wheat declined and corn was squeezed between them in what one strategist called a seasonal "bottoming formation" for the U.S. agriculture markets as traders awaited fresh data on harvest and supplies.

"I think you're seeing the funds pull some risk off the table; that means selling beans," said Scott Harms, a senior agricultural risk specialist with Archer Financial Services in Chicago. "So I think exiting of positions in both soybeans and soybean oil is a big part of that," he said. December soybean oil futures BOZ3 fell almost 2%.

December corn CZ3 fell 1-1/2 cents to $4.86 a bushel, consolidating near a three-week high, but not far from lows last seen in December 2020.

Traders will get an update on demand in a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on due Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT).

(Reporting by Zachary Goelman in New York; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

((zach.goelman@reuters.com; 646-329-4133; on Bluesky @zgoelman.bsky.social))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.