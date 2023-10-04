GRAINS-Chicago soybeans firm, gains capped by risk aversion

By Zachary Goelman

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up on Wednesday, as a declining U.S. dollar lifted the oilseeds at one point nearly 1% before risk aversion pushed prices back toward their opening levels.

Wheat declined and corn was squeezed between them in what one strategist called a seasonal "bottoming formation" for the U.S. agriculture markets as traders awaited fresh data on harvest and supplies.

"I think you're seeing the funds pull some risk off the table; that means selling beans," said Scott Harms, a senior agricultural risk specialist with Archer Financial Services in Chicago. "So I think exiting of positions in both soybeans and soybean oil is a big part of that," he said. December soybean oil futures BOZ3 fell almost 2%.

December corn CZ3 fell 1-1/2 cents to $4.86 a bushel, consolidating near a three-week high, but not far from lows last seen in December 2020.

Traders will get an update on demand in a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on due Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT).

