GRAINS-Chicago soybeans edge lower on profit-taking; wheat, corn follow

By Matthew Chye and Sybille de La Hamaide

SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, as traders locked in profits after a rally in the previous session following concerns over crop conditions amid dry weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat snapped a four-session rally and corn futures also fell, extending losses to a second consecutive session.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.4% at $13.93-3/4 a bushel, as of 1045 GMT, after reaching a one-month high in the previous session.

Wheat Wv1 lost 0.8% to $6.31-1/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 gave up 1.1% to $6.06 a bushel.

For soybeans, a negative on the demand front is a 1.6 million metric ton decline in European Union soybean imports, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower.

European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 12.33 million metric tonnes by June 11, down 12% compared with 13.95 million a year earlier, EU data showed on Tuesday.

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered by 100,000 tonnes its monthly forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.2 million tonnes, which would still be 16% above the previous season.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil, wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

Prices at 1047 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

631.25

-5.00

-0.79

CBOT corn Cv1

606.00

-6.50

-1.06

CBOT soy Sv1

1393.75

-5.50

-0.39

Paris wheat BL2c1

235.50

-3.25

-1.36

Paris maize EMAc1

231.75

-3.00

-1.28

Paris rape COMX1

442.00

-6.50

-1.45

WTI crude oil CLc1

70.37

0.95

1.37

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.08

0.00

0.13

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

