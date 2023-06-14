GRAINS-Chicago soybeans edge lower on profit-taking; wheat and corn follow

By Matthew Chye

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, as traders locked in profits after a rally in the previous session following concerns over crop conditions amid dry weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat snapped a four-session rally and corn futures also fell, extending losses to a second consecutive session.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $13.96-3/4 a bushel, as of 0407 GMT, after reaching a one-month high in the previous session.

Wheat Wv1 lost 0.2% to $6.35 a bushel, while corn Cv1 gave up 0.8% to $6.07-3/4 a bushel.

For soybeans, a negative on the demand front is a 1.6 million metric ton decline in European Union soybean imports, according to a note from commodities research firm Hightower.

However, higher Brazilian supply was partially offset by the arrivals of soybeans at the port of Rosario falling to the lowest levels since the turn-of-the-century, the note added.

European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 12.33 million metric tons by June 11, down 12% from 13.95 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by implementing none of the promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

The $34 billion merger announced by U.S. grain merchant Bunge and Glencore-backed GLEN.L Viterra on Tuesday would boost the dominance of Brazil's biggest grains exporter and wheat miller, gaining leverage over farmers in some regions, experts said.

Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 metric tons of soymeal, European traders said.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil, wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

