GRAINS-Chicago soybeans edge lower on profit-taking; wheat and corn follow

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as traders locked in profits after a rally in the previous session following concerns over crop conditions amid dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat snapped a four-session rally and corn futures also fell, extending losses to a second consecutive session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.3% at $13.95-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, after reaching a one-month high in the previous session.

* Wheat Wv1 lost 0.4% to $6.33-3/4 a bushel, while corn Cv1 gave up 0.7% to $6.08 a bushel.

* European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 12.33 million metric tons by June 11, down 12% from 13.95 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

* President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by implementing none of the promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

* The $34 billion merger announced by U.S. grain merchant Bunge and Glencore-backed GLEN.L Viterra on Tuesday would boost the dominance of Brazil's biggest grains exporter and wheat miller, gaining leverage over farmers in some regions, experts said.

* Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 metric tons of soymeal, European traders said.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade soybean, soyoil, wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. COMFUND/CBT

MARKET NEWS

* Global shares rallied and the dollar eased on Tuesday after U.S. consumer price data showed inflation barely rose in May, increasing expectations the Federal Reserve would pause hiking interest rates when it concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, 3M/3M, YY April

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM April

0630 India WPI Inflation YY May

1200 Brazil Retail Sales YY April

1230 US PPI Machine Manufacturing May

1800 US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee announces its decision on interest

rates followed by statement

-- US Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell

holds a news conference

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

