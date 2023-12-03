GRAINS-Chicago soybeans drop on forecast of Brazil rain

News & Insights

BEIIJNG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Monday as the prospect of downpours in drought-stricken Brazil, the biggest global supplier, offset concerns over lacklustre output, while corn and wheat also dipped after a brief rally last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract Sv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.68% at $13.15-3/4 a bushel by 0159 GMT.

* CBOT wheat contract Wv1 was down 0.21% at $6.01-1/2 a bushel and corn Cv1 slipped 0.52% to $4.82-1/4 a bushel.

* Agribusiness consultancy Stonex on Friday lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop to 161.9 million metric tons, compared with previous outlook of 165.03 million tons.

* Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Sunday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 132,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China, and another 198,000 tons to unknown destinations, all for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

* Ukraine, a major global grain producer, has harvested almost 77 million tons of grain and oilseeds from the so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

* French cereal sowings had again made little progress last week while crop ratings extended their fall, farm office FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday, in a sign that heavy rainfall since last month has taken a toll on crops.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares started the week on a firmer note while gold hit another record high in a busy week for economic data that will test market wagers for early and aggressive rate cuts from major central banks next year. MKTS/GLOB

