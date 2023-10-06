GRAINS-Chicago soybeans, corn fall on forecasts of clear harvest weather

By Zachary Goelman

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn futures fell on Friday following a rally a day earlier, pulled down by a sell-off in equities and forecasts of idyllic harvest weather in much of the U.S. farm belt over the weekend.

The most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures Sv1 were down about 1% at $12.68-1/2 a bushel at 11:28 a.m. CDT (1628 GMT), and CBOT corn was 0.7% lower at $4.94.

The slide came after a report from the U.S. Department of Labor showing the country added 336,000 jobs in September, compared with forecasts of 170,000, which lifted expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would further hike interest rates and prompted a drop in U.S. equities markets.

November soybeans SX3 rallied in the prior session, closing above $12.80 a bushel for the first time in a week, a level that may have prompted some producers to lock in profits and hedge risk in the midst of the harvest.

"Soybeans are expecting a very big harvest weekend. Sometimes you'll get some selling prior to what these commercial (producers) will buy," said Jason Ward, the managing director of Northstar Commodity in Minneapolis.

December corn CZ3 prices rose to $4.99 a day earlier before retreating, a level they have not seen since August and where they have met repeated resistance.

"That five-dollar level has been a very, very tough level for the market to go through," said Ward, who suggested push back was coming from speculative investors who had built up a large net-short position in corn futures. "I think they're defending that position against $5," he said.

CBOT soft red wheat futures fell about 1.3% to $5.70-1/2 after rallying a day earlier on reports a cargo ship hit a mine in the Black Sea, reviving concerns about the precarious status of exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Reaction to the news subsided on Friday as the vessel suffered only minor damage.

However, the doubts over Ukraine's capacity to ramp up sea exports underscored expectations the wheat market was bottoming out after a three-year low last week that had reflected ample short-term supply from the Black Sea region.

(Reporting by Zachary Goelman in New York City; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; editing by Chris Reese)

((zach.goelman@reuters.com; 646-329-4133; on Bluesky @zgoelman.bsky.social))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.