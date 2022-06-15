GRAINS-Chicago prices subdued as markets turmoil, crop weather assessed

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans traded narrowly mixed while wheat and corn ticked lower on Wednesday, as traders assessed northern hemisphere crops and monitored policy meetings after economic jitters swept through markets.

European shares rallied on news the European Central Bank would hold an emergency meeting on the recent bond market sell-off ahead of what is expected to be the most aggressive rise in U.S. interest rates since 1994. MKTS/GLOB

Fears of an economic downturn, fuelled by surging inflation and lockdowns in China to counter renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, have taken attention away from supply disruption in grains caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Global trends in inflation and growth are increasingly a concern, and worryingly, a recessionary base case is where many investors appear to be heading," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $16.95 a bushel by 1159 GMT, after earlier hitting its weakest since June 2.

Other soybean contracts were slightly higher.

Soybeans have seen profit-taking since reaching a near-record peak last week, with support from strong export demand.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.4% to $7.65 a bushel and wheat Wv1 inched 0.1% lower to $10.49 a bushel.

A warm, dry spell in the central United States has put some pressure on grain prices, as it could accelerate winter wheat harvesting and help spring crops develop after a cold, damp start to spring.

However, analysts also see an early risk for corn and soy yields if dryness spreads builds during the rest of June.

Grain markets are also wrestling with uncertain prospects for Ukrainian exports as the war with Russia continues.

The conflict will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be built along the border with Ukraine, including in Poland, in a bid to help export more grain.

Prices at 1159 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1049.00

-1.25

-0.12

770.75

36.10

CBOT corn Cv1

765.00

-3.25

-0.42

593.25

28.95

CBOT soy Sv1

1695.00

-3.50

-0.21

1339.25

26.56

Paris wheat BL2c1

389.50

-2.75

-0.70

276.75

40.74

Paris maize EMAc1

331.50

-4.25

-1.27

226.00

46.68

Paris rape COMc1

754.75

-14.25

-1.85

754.00

0.10

WTI crude oil CLc1

118.28

-0.65

-0.55

75.21

57.27

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.05

0.00

0.40

1.1368

-8.02

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

