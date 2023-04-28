GRAINS-Chicago grains touch new lows on global supplies, weather

By Cassandra Garrison

April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago grain and soybean futures posted fresh lows on Friday as traders anticipated hefty global supplies and kept an eye on weather in the United States.

Bouts of short covering ahead of the weekend lifted contracts at times after corn, soy and wheat futures all struck multi-month lows this week.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.28% at $6.31 a bushel by 10:38 a.m. CDT (1538 GMT), after earlier touching its latest 21-month low at $6.24-1/4.

CBOT corn Cv1 was 0.17% higher at $5.82-1/2 a bushel, after earlier setting a new nine-month low at $5.72.

"There is a fear of a huge new safrinha (corn) crop out of Brazil and maybe lower cash prices yet are still a bit of a drag," said Dale Durchholz, commodity analyst at Grain Cycles.

Soybeans Sv1 rose 0.55% to $14.11-1/4 a bushel, after dropping to $13.96-1/2, a new six-month low.

Recent rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains and forecasts for more have eased concerns about hard red winter wheat and encouraged the wheat market to focus on ample global supplies, despite Moscow's repeated warnings it may quit a Black Sea corridor deal allowing shipments from Ukraine by May 18.

"We did have some good rains last weekend but still the big question is what kind of crop are we going to have in the Southern Plains," Durchholz said.

The corn market was dented on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement that private exporters cancelled sales of 233,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop corn to China, underscoring concerns that a large Brazilian crop was diverting demand from the United States.

A bumper Brazilian soybean crop is also expected to flow onto export markets, offsetting a drought-hit harvest in Argentina.

