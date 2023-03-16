GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued with banks and Black Sea corridor in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Thursday, while wheat eased back as traders awaited news on the renewal of a Black Sea export deal.

Soybeans edged up, recouping a day-earlier fall.

Grain markets were also awaiting weekly U.S. export data after announcements of large corn sales to China boosted sentiment this week.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.2% at $6.27-3/4 a bushel by 1149 GMT.

CBOT wheat Wv1 was down 0.6% at $6.98-3/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 added 0.4% to 14.95 a bushel.

The mood in grains markets was cautious given recent turmoil in broader financial markets in the wake of the collapse of two U.S. banks.

Share prices were mixed on Thursday as investors remained nervous about the economic outlook despite the Swiss central bank's lifeline for embattled bank Credit Suisse and awaited the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day as a gauge of how policymakers will adjust to upheaval in the banking sector. MKTS/GLOB

"This (Swiss central bank) intervention helped stabilize the macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note.

"This is an important ECB decision today, with implications for the Fed next Wednesday," it said, referring to an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Uncertainty remained over whether a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be extended ahead of a deadline later this week, although traders still generally anticipated an extension.

The soybean market continued to set drought losses in Argentina against progress in harvesting what is expected to be a record crop in Brazil.

Argentina's soybean crushing plants are operating at the lowest capacity in history due to the impact of a ferocious drought, the leader of the country's top grains processing chamber said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)

