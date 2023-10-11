GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as focus shifts to USDA report

Updates as of 1220 GMT, changes byline/dateline

PARIS/CANBERRA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as the markets turned their attention to widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts.

Grain investors were assessing the ongoing U.S. corn and soy harvests, as well as continuing wheat flows from the Black Sea zone.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was 0.4% lower at $12.66-1/2 a bushel by 1220 GMT after recovering on Tuesday from a near two-year low.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.2% at $4.84-1/2 a bushel and wheat Wv1 eased 0.8% to $5.54 a bushel.

The consolidation trend was in keeping with broader financial markets as investors waited for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting due later on Wednesday and U.S. inflation data on Thursday for further clues about interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

Grain market participants were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Oct. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, in which the USDA is expected to trim its U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts.

In a separate report on Tuesday, the USDA rated 51% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, down slightly from a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change.

Soybeans also drew some support from a rise in weekly U.S. export inspection volumes, also reported on Tuesday, although competition from a record harvest in top exporter Brazil continued to cap prices.

"Near term, there's probably a little more downside for soy, but longer term, it's quite likely to find support when we start to question production estimates in South America," said Ole Houe at brokerage IKON Commodities.

Dry conditions in part of Brazil and persisting drought in Argentina have raised some early doubts about planting prospects for South American crops.

Wheat prices were approaching a near three-year low, after reports by traders of a purchase of Russian wheat by Egypt, estimated at around 480,000 tons, put the focus back on a hefty surplus in Russia.

Steps by Ukraine to revive sea exports were also tempering concerns about war disruption to the country's grain trade.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

