GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs

December 16, 2022 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral for Reuters ->

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat Wv1 edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation.

Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. MKTS/GLOBO/R

"The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note.

Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes.

Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil.

Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday.

However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns.

Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

Prices at 1251 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

760.25

3.00

0.40

770.75

-1.36

CBOT corn Cv1

652.75

-0.75

-0.11

593.25

10.03

CBOT soy Sv1

1470.25

-3.25

-0.22

1339.25

9.78

Paris wheat BL2c1

298.50

-0.50

-0.17

276.75

7.86

Paris maize EMAc1

283.50

-1.00

-0.35

226.00

25.44

Paris rape COMc1

557.75

-0.75

-0.13

754.00

-26.03

WTI crude oil CLc1

74.33

-1.78

-2.34

75.21

-1.17

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

-0.07

1.1368

-6.59

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)

