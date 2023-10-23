GRAINS-Chicago grains stay weak after slide from multi-week highs

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat edged down on Monday as an advancing Midwest harvest and rain relief expected in other grain belts worldwide helped maintain pressure on prices after they retreated from multi-week highs on Friday.

A subdued tone on wider financial markets also hung over grains, as investors monitored developments in Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas, and weighed the prospect of U.S. interest rates being sustained by a strong U.S. economy. MKTS/GLOB

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was 0.9% down at $12.90 a bushel, after pulling back from a one-month peak on Friday.

Corn Cv1, which on Friday hit a 2-1/2 month top before closing lower, was off 0.4% at $4.93-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat Wv1was 0.3% lower at $5.84-1/2 a bushel, moving back further from Friday's one-month high.

Some dry parts of central and northern Brazil, where soybean planting and river transport have been hampered, could see light rain this week followed by heavier showers next week, weather forecasts showed.

"Central Brazil is still dry but should see some much-needed rains this week," Peak Trading Research said in a note. "U.S. harvest is rolling along with no major issues."

The market will get an update on U.S. harvest progress from a weekly government report later on Monday.

In Argentina, heavy rains drenched drought-hit agricultural regions over the weekend, which could benefit wheat crops ahead of harvesting and also boost corn planting.

Supply concerns in the wheat market were also tempered by rain relief in Australia.

Recent rains in Australian wheat-growing areas are likely to increase yields, adding several million tons to a crop that had been hit by dry weather, analysts said.

"The weather on Australia's east coast has been pretty favourable for wheat," a Singapore-based trader said. "Earlier, there was talk of 22 million metric tons of wheat production but now we are looking more close to 25.0-25.5 million tons."

Despite a slowdown in its exports this month, Russia continued to act as a brake on international wheat prices given its huge surplus.

The wheat market was also awaiting further indications on Chinese demand and supply tensions in India after speculation about the Asian countries' requirements supported last week's rally.

Prices at 1211 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

584.50

-1.50

-0.26

CBOT corn Cv1

493.50

-2.00

-0.40

CBOT soy Sv1

1290.00

-12.25

-0.94

Paris wheat BL2c1

237.50

-2.50

-1.04

Paris maize EMAc1

204.75

-1.50

-0.73

Paris rapeseed COMc1

393.25

-0.75

-0.19

WTI crude oil CLc1

87.68

-0.40

-0.45

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.06

0.00

0.05

Most active contracts - Wheat. corn and soy US

cents/bushel. Paris futures in euros per tonne

