GRAINS-Chicago grains slide as Midwest rain outlook improves

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans lost around 3% on Tuesday as improved rain prospects in the U.S. Midwest tempered concerns over dry weather that has stressed crops this month.

Easing worries about political upheaval in Russia, following a weekend revolt by Wagner Group mercenaries, and ongoing uncertainty about economic growth encouraged selling after multi-month highs for grain futures in the past week, traders said.

The condition of U.S. corn and soybean crops deteriorated to the worst in decades, U.S. government data showed on Monday.

But latest weather forecasts suggested greater chances of rain next week in the heart of the Midwest, adding to moisture in some areas from showers last weekend.

"There is some relief for corn and soybean crops with rains over the weekend in the U.S. Midwest," said one Singapore-based grains trader.

"More rains is expected next week which should help crops recover."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was down 3.2% at $5.69-1/4 a bushel at 1211 GMT.

CBOT wheat Wv1 fell 3.1% to $7.15-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gave up 2.7% to $12.88 a bushel.

Expanding drought in the Midwest has raised doubts about U.S. government projections of record corn and soybean harvests this year, though participants still see time for crops to recover if July is relatively wet.

"The U.S. crop ratings clearly don't take into account the weekend rains," a European trader said. "I think there is some liquidation by funds that had got long."

In the wheat market, the focus turned back towards large supplies and competitive prices in Russia after jitters caused by the weekend mutiny by the Wagner militia fuelled an early rally on Monday.

The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday forecast Russia's wheat production this year at 86.7 million metric tons, underlining expectations for an above-average crop.

Morocco will offer subsidies for the import of up to 2.5 million metric tons of milling wheat between July 1 and Sept. 30, state grains agency ONICL said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.