GRAINS-Chicago grains retreat as traders gauge impact of Ukraine-Russia war

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans retreated on Thursday, as cautious traders assessed the impact of the recent peace talks between leading exporters of grains, Ukraine and Russia, and also awaited the U.S. plantings report.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) <Cv1> fell 0.34% to $7.35-1/2 a bushel. 
    * Wheat <Wv1> dropped 0.17% to $10.21-1/4 a bushel, while
soybeans <Sv1> edged down 0.36% to $16.58 a bushel.
    * The market is also awaiting the U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on U.S. plantings and quarterly stocks
figures due later in the day. 
    * Analysts expected the report to show higher soybean
plantings and less corn plantings. [nL2N2VW03S]
    * The war between Russia and Ukraine raged on even after the
two countries held peace talks, which had underpinned the global
grains markets on Wednesday. [nL5N2VX7KZ]
    * The United States is considering adding more ethanol to
gasoline to lower fuel costs for consumers, sources told
Reuters.[nL2N2VX3Z2]
     * Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming
exports via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, the
country's agriculture ministry said.[nS8N2UZ0CL]
    * Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on
Wednesday, traders said. <COMFUND/CBT>
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. and European equities rally wavered on Wednesday
as investors reviewed economic and geopolitical risks, while oil
prices jumped more than $2 on the prospect of more Russian
sanctions. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0030  Australia  Building Approvals          Feb
    0130  China      NBS Manufacturing PMI       March
    0600  UK         Nationwide House Price YY   March
    0600  UK         GDP QQ/YY                      Q4
    0645  France     CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY     March
    0755  Germany    Unemployment Rate SA        March
    0900  EU         Unemployment Rate           Feb
    1230  US         Initial Jobless Clm         Weekly
    1230  US         Consumption, Adjusted MM    Feb

 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
 ((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters
Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

