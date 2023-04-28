GRAINS-Chicago grains pause after slide with supply, economy in focus

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybean futures edged higher up on Friday and corn was little changed, as grain markets consolidated following multi-month lows while investors assessed ample global crop supplies and mixed economic indicators.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 0.2% at $6.30-3/4 a bushel by 1208 GMT, after earlier touching a latest 21-month low at $6.25-1/4.

CBOT corn Cv1 was 0.1% lower at $5.81 a bushel, after earlier setting a new nine-month low at $5.75-1/2. Soybeans Sv1 added 0.6% to $14.12 a bushel to recover from Thursday's near six-month low of $14.01-3/4.

Grain markets drew some support from a slight recovery in crude oil. O/R

Investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data at 1230 GMT for a fresh economic pointer after mixed growth and inflation readings in Europe and the United States since Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

Forecastsof rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains have eased concerns about hard red winter wheat and encouraged the wheat market to focus on ample global supplies, despite Moscow's repeated warnings it may quit a Black Sea corridor deal allowing shipments from Ukraine by May 18.

"It is almost as if the market were looking beyond this and assuming that Russia, even if it temporarily withdraws from the deal, will not do so permanently," Commerzbank said in a note.

The corn market was dented on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement that private exporters cancelled sales of 233,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop corn to China, underscoring concerns that a large Brazilian crop was diverting demand from the United States.

A bumper Brazilian soybean crop is also expected to flow onto export markets, offsetting a drought-hit harvest in Argentina.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.