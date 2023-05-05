News & Insights

Commodities

GRAINS-Chicago grains on track to end higher after week of Black Sea jitters

Credit: REUTERS/Kia Johnson

May 05, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Cassandra Garrison for Reuters ->

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago grains and soybean futures were poised to end the week with marginal gains on Friday, as the market adjusts from being oversold after days of Black Sea uncertainty.

Corn was on track to rebound after dropping to a nine-month low on news of cancelled sales to China and strong competition from Brazil.

Wheat could also mark its first weekly rise in three amid uncertainties over a Black Sea export deal, which allows Ukraine to ship grains despite the war with Russia. Prices were impacted this week after Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack. Ukraine denied it.

"We had what really put a floor in the market when we focus back to Russia and Ukraine with the drone attack on the Kremlin," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "I think that was a wake up call of what's going on in the Black Sea area."

Technical personnel from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations were due to meet on Friday to discuss the Black Sea deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 0.98% to $5.94-3/4 a bushel, as of 1011 CDT (1511 GMT), wheat Wv1 added 1.63% to $6.55-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 1.2% at $14.34-3/4 a bushel.

Markets also had eyes towards monthly U.S. crop report on May 12.

"We've got issues with lack of selling by the producer because it's planting season, we've got the debt ceiling concern and we have a crop report that's going to come out next Friday, expected to be negative," Roose added.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran, Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)

((Cassandra.garrison@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.