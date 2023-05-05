GRAINS-Chicago grains on track to end higher after week of Black Sea jitters

By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago grains and soybean futures were poised to end the week with marginal gains on Friday, as the market adjusts from being oversold after days of Black Sea uncertainty.

Corn was on track to rebound after dropping to a nine-month low on news of cancelled sales to China and strong competition from Brazil.

Wheat could also mark its first weekly rise in three amid uncertainties over a Black Sea export deal, which allows Ukraine to ship grains despite the war with Russia. Prices were impacted this week after Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack. Ukraine denied it.

"We had what really put a floor in the market when we focus back to Russia and Ukraine with the drone attack on the Kremlin," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "I think that was a wake up call of what's going on in the Black Sea area."

Technical personnel from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations were due to meet on Friday to discuss the Black Sea deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 rose 0.98% to $5.94-3/4 a bushel, as of 1011 CDT (1511 GMT), wheat Wv1 added 1.63% to $6.55-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 gained 1.2% at $14.34-3/4 a bushel.

Markets also had eyes towards monthly U.S. crop report on May 12.

"We've got issues with lack of selling by the producer because it's planting season, we've got the debt ceiling concern and we have a crop report that's going to come out next Friday, expected to be negative," Roose added.

