GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed with crop weather in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday while corn rose as participants assessed brisk U.S. planting along with a dry weather outlook for the Midwest.

Wheat ticked higher after setting a fresh two-year low earlier in the session, as the market set mixed U.S. harvest conditions against ample Black Sea supplies.

Grain markets have fallen in May as the prolonging of a wartime shipping corridor from Ukraine removed a supply risk and focused attention on ample short-term availability of crops.

However, latest forecasts projecting a dry end to May in the U.S. Midwest have created early doubts about the summer growing season as analysts see the likely arrival of the El Nino weather pattern.

"It's like the calm between two storms," Philippe Chalmin, economist and director of French commodity review Cyclope, said.

"Globally there are good harvest prospects but with the caveat of El Nino."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, released after Monday's market close, showed that corn and soybean planting was running ahead of the average pace of the past five years.

The USDA rated 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from a week earlier and above analysts' expectations.

The improved score suggested recent rainfall has brought some relief to drought-affected winter wheat.

However, in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer where some farmers have abandoned fields, only 10% of the crop was rated good to excellent.

High prices for drought-hit hard red winter wheat KWv1 have encouraged imports from Europe. U.S. buyers recently bought about 210,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be sourced from Poland and Germany, traders said on Tuesday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was down 0.2% at $13.38-3/4 a bushel by 1222 GMT. The contract had closed 2.6% higher on Monday as it rebounded from a 10-month low.

CBOT corn Cv1 added 1.1% to $5.77 a bushel, a near one-week high. On Monday, it had jumped 3% to pull away from a 19-month low struck on Thursday.

Chicago wheat Wv1 was up 0.8% at $6.11 a bushel, after touching a latest two-year low at $5.94-1/4.

