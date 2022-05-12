GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed as market braces for USDA crop report

Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher while wheat and soybeans eased on Thursday ahead of a U.S. government crop report that will offer pointers on the impact of war in Ukraine and adverse weather in other parts of the world.

A rebound in the dollar and a drop in oil prices, as investors saw growing risks of economic recession, contributed to the cautious mood on grain markets, traders said. FX/O/R

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Cv1 was up 0.4% at $7.91-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT wheat Wv1 edged down 0.7% to $11.05-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 eased 0.5% to $15.98-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) May world crop report due at 1600 GMT will include its first global supply and demand estimates for 2022/23.

"There are big question marks hanging over the forecasts for the wheat and corn crops in Ukraine," Commerzbank analysts said.

Russia's invasion has stalled Ukraine's grain exports and raised expectations of a sharp fall in crop production.

Unfavourable weather in U.S. grain belts, which has hampered planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat while stressing maturing winter wheat crops, has added to nervousness about global supplies.

Drought in some French and Brazilian growing belts and a heatwave in India have further fanned supply fears.

Russia, however, is expecting a bumper harvest, with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday saying the country could produce a record 87 million tonnes of wheat this year, allowing it to expand exports.

For U.S. supply and demand, analysts on average expect the USDA to cut its estimate of 2021/22 U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.412 billion bushels from 1.440 billion in April, and project 2022/23 stocks even lower at 1.352 billion bushels.

Grain markets will also get an update on international demand on Thursday from weekly USDA export sales data.

Prices at 1146 GMT

Last

Change

Pct Move

End 2021

Ytd Pct Move

CBOT wheat Wv1

1105.25

-7.75

-0.70

770.75

43.40

CBOT corn Cv1

791.25

2.75

0.35

593.25

33.38

CBOT soy Sv1

1598.50

-8.25

-0.51

1339.25

19.36

Paris wheat BL2c1

404.75

1.50

0.37

276.75

46.25

Paris maize EMAc1

358.75

0.00

0.00

226.00

58.74

Paris rape COMc1

839.25

-10.00

-1.18

754.00

11.31

WTI crude oil CLc1

104.14

-1.57

-1.49

75.21

38.47

Euro/dlr EUR=

1.04

-0.01

-1.00

1.1368

-8.46

Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)

