GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed ahead of USDA crop report

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday while corn and wheat ticked down as grain markets assessed mixed growing conditions in North and South America while awaiting direction from U.S. government crop forecasts.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% to $6.75-1/2 a bushel by 1237 GMT.

CBOT corn Cv1 inched down 0.1% to $6.53-1/2 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.5% to $14.95 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will publish its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) at 1600 GMT, with the market focusing on revisions to South American harvest forecasts along with U.S. supply and demand.

Argentina has endured severe drought while rival corn and soy exporter Brazil has seen more favourable conditions.

In the United States, traders have been grappling with contrasting weather, with early spring planting slowed by damp, cold conditions and some winter wheat crops strained by drought.

Good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. winter wheat deteriorated to hit the lowest on record for this time of year, the USDA said on Monday.

The USDA also said farmers made scant progress in their corn and spring wheat planting, though traders expect warmer, drier weather to help field work in the coming days.

"Assuming no major surprises in today's WASDE report, markets will resume trading weather once again," brokerage Copenhagen Merchants said in a note.

Wheat markets have been underpinned by poor conditions for U.S. hard red winter wheat, supporting a high premium for Kansas wheat KWv1 over Chicago futures.

Uncertainty over Black Sea supply, with Russia threatening on Friday to bypass a UN-brokered grain deal allowing shipments from Ukraine, also underpinned wheat markets.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and Paul Simao)

