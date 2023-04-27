GRAINS-Chicago grains hit new lows as weather, demand doubts weigh

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat touched another 21-month low on Thursday, while corn and soybeans hit fresh eight-month and one-month lows, respectively, as favourable U.S. weather forecasts, export competition and economic concerns hung over grain markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was down 1.3% at $6.33-1/2 a bushel by 1052 GMT, falling for a seventh straight session.

It earlier fell to its weakest since July 2021 at $6.33, below a previous 21-month low on Wednesday.

"Better weather in the U.S. and continued concern over the lack of interest in U.S. wheat helped pressure (prices)," commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

"News that Canadian producers intend to plant the most wheat in 22 years added to the bearish tone," it said, referring to an official forecast on Wednesday of Canada's wheat plantings.

Rain expected this week and next in the U.S. Plains has tempered drought concerns regarding hard red winter wheat.

Ample global wheat supplies, including in top exporter Russia, have also led the market to look beyond repeated warnings from Moscow that it will pull out of a Black Sea grain deal allowing shipments from Ukraine unless Russian demands are addressed.

CBOT corn Cv1 eased 0.8% to $5.96-1/4 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 edged down 0.5% to $14.07-1/4 a bushel.

The slide in crude oil on Wednesday also weighed on grain markets as investors remained wary of an economic downturn, though oil prices steadied on Thursday. O/R

Advancing U.S. spring planting and competition from Brazil were also a drag on Chicago corn and soybeans.

"Corn continues to be pressured by record crop prospects in Brazil, which is competing with the U.S. for exports, especially to China," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

Chinese demand for Brazilian soybeans, meanwhile, is lower than expected this year, the chief of commodity trader Cargill's Brazil unit said.

Traders will get an update on overseas demand from weekly U.S. export sales figures due at 1230 GMT.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich and Savio D'Souza)

